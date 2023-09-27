[Editor’s Note: In the video above find out which holiday song has already been played more than 300,000 times this year.]

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The excitement of the holiday season is already fast approaching, and it’s time to start planning those special family traditions.

The Magic of Lights is an annual drive-through holiday light display at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds and tickets go on sale on Friday

Visitors can sit inside the comfort of their own vehicle as they enjoy the “dazzle and delight” of more than 2 million lights.

This year, the festive event kicks off on Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 31.

“In addition to the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, there will also be other new light tunnels to delight and amaze,” said organizers in a press release. “Other illuminated displays include the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie®, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life-sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, and the legendary BIGFOOT® Monster Truck.”

But, what would a light display be without a visit with Santa? That’s why guests can also stop inside the “Jolly Holiday Village” where they can enjoy ice skating, Santa photos, and other holiday activities.

Magic of Lights will be open daily from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $17-$50 per vehicle.

CLICK HERE for a complete schedule and ticket information.