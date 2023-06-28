**Related Video Above: Ticket giants promise transparency on ‘junk fees’.**
(WJW) — Madonna’s upcoming tour, which includes a stop in Cleveland, is reportedly in limbo after her manager announced the singer is dealing with health complications.
“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Guy Oseary said on social media. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”
Oseary went on to say a new tour start date will be announced in the future as the 64-year-old star continues to recover. The 43-stop “Celebration” tour was supposed to kick off in Vancouver in mid July and run through early next year.
Right now, Madonna is still scheduled to return to Cleveland for the first time since 2012 on Aug. 2. You can find tickets to her decades-spanning Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse concert right here.