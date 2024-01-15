TORONTO (WJW) — Life for a touring musician is a mind-numbing mix of traveling, performing and sleeping in hotels. Still, for any performer, calling out the name of the wrong city while on stage is the stuff of nightmares.

Last week, pop icon Madonna did just that.

The 65-year-old singer was at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Friday, when she appeared to not remember her location, saying “hello, Boston.”

While the “Material Girl” had just been in Boston for her last two performances, she quickly saw the error of her ways.

“Are you guys mad at me ’cuz I said ‘Hello, Boston!?’” she asked the audience, as seen in a TikTok video from the concert. “I’m sorry. What kind of f***** up s*** is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!’”

Madonna and Lady Gaga have previously had beef with one another, but that all appears to be water under the bridge, with them reportedly burying the hatchet in 2019, according to People.

“I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga,” Madonna continued to explain from the stage Friday. “Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me.”

The “Vogue” singer is scheduled to bring her Celebration Tour to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 8, after being rescheduled from last summer due to a serious illness.