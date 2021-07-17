Madison Township officer, woman injured in high-speed chase

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A Madison Township officer and a woman were both injured in a high-speed chase that began in Parma overnight, police said.

Parma Police officers were reportedly shot at multiple times by suspects they were pursuing in a vehicle, when they called in help from Madison Township Police Department around midnight along I-90.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol first attempted to put out tire deflation spikes on Route 44, but the suspects were still able to continue on at a high rate of speed, officers said in a statement.

Madison Township officers put out more tire spikes on I-90, near the Route 528 exit, which were successful in stopping the suspected vehicle, police said. Two occupants in the stopped vehicle then ran into the nearby woods but were soon apprehended by officers.

According to police, one of the Madison Township officers was injured while putting down the tire spikes. A woman in the vehicle police were chasing was also injured during the incident. Both were taken to University Hospitals Madison Health Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

Police report that charges are pending for two suspects, a man and a woman, as an investigation is underway.