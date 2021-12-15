Madison Schools closed due to potential threat

Close up of a yellow school bus with the red STOP sign

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Madison Local School District will be closed Thursday due to a potential threat.

According to school officials, the Madison Township Police Department is working with administrators to investigate a threat made against Madison High School.

The district decided to close its schools Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

Last week, a student was charged with inducing panic and with making false alarms after threats were made against Madison Middle School.

In that case, a press release from police said the student admitted to making the statements but claimed to have been joking. The parents were also interviewed and are cooperative.

That student had been taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Facility.