Madison Local Schools will be back open Friday after threat investigation

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Classes in Madison Local Schools will resume on Friday after police investigated a threat.

All schools in the district were closed on Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

Administrators learned of a social media threat possibly aimed at Madison High School Wednesday night, the district and Madison Township police said in a joint news release.

The police department, along with the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and other local police, investigated and found it was not directed at the high school.

“Madison Local Schools has zero tolerance for threats of violence. It does not matter if the threat is ‘real’ or not. All threats are taken seriously and treated as such by both the school district and the Madison Township Police Department. An individual who makes a threat against the school could face expulsion and possibly criminal charges,” the news release said.

All sporting events in the district will go on as scheduled this weekend. Thursday night’s band and choir concert was rescheduled for Monday.