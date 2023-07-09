**Related Video Above: Tom Hanks throws first pitch at Guardians home opener in 2022.**

(WJW) — Tom Hanks is another year older.

Yes, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actor’s birth was celebrated by friends and family Sunday, and, in a special Instagram post, by his wife Rita Wilson.

“Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children,” she wrote, accompanying a photo of Hanks in a Hawaiian shirt.

She went on to describe the now 67-year-old —who has some serious respect for Cleveland — as someone who loves typewriters and making up silly cocktail recipes and who cares about veterans.

“He is one of the smartest people I know,” Wilson wrote in the post. “He has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy, happy, birthday my love!”

The two actors first met on the set of the TV show “Bosom Buddies” and started out as friends before moving to something more serious (Hanks was married previously).

Over the years they’ve worked on various films with each other, including in acting and producing roles, and have two children together Chet and Truman Hanks.

Actress Rita Wilson arrives at the Academy Awards with her date, Actor Tom Hanks, March 30, 1987. (AP Photo)

Tom Hanks poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Asteroid City’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

U.S actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson smile for photographers as they arrive for the BFI London Film Festival European Premiere of Captain Phillips, at a central London cinema, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

CORRECTS POSITION ON HANKS TO RIGHT – Tom Hanks, right, and Rita Wilson attend a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film ‘A ‘Man Called Otto’ in London, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 15: Actor and Cleveland Guardians fan Tom Hanks holds his co-star Wilson before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the home opener against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field on April 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

When asked how they make it work, as so many famous marriages do not last, Hanks told podcast host Phoebe Robinson in 2017, “We learned the secret of happiness with each other a long time ago and that’s always telling the truth.”