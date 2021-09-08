Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returning this year with list of health precautions

NEW YORK (WJW) — After last year’s television celebration, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will again take to the streets this year, with the requirement that all volunteer participants and staff be vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Macy’s, the parade will start at 9 a.m.on Thanksgiving Day and include its signature mix of giant character helium balloons, floats, marching bands and performances.

It will be the 95th celebration.

There will be several health and safety guidelines in place.

They include the following:

All volunteer participants and staff will be vaccinated. Vaccine verification will be conducted at all back of house entry points. A few exceptions to this procedure may be made at the sole discretion of Macy’s and its medical consultant based on select extenuating circumstances. For those rare instances, Macy’s medical consultant will administer COVID-19 testing and clear the individual for Parade participation.

All participants and staff regardless of vaccination status will wear face coverings and additional protective equipment, as warranted by their role. As appropriate, exceptions may include singers, dancers and musicians performing down the route or for the national broadcast.

Macy’s will implement a reduction in the overall number of participants of between 10 to 20 percent (approximately 800 to 1,600 participants).

Social distancing practices will be in place at all interior/exterior Parade operations including costuming areas, seating and participant check-in.