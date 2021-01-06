Macy’s reportedly closing some stores, hoping to achieve ‘right mix’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WJW) – Macy’s Inc. announced numerous stores will begin closing immediately. This is part of the realignment the company announced at the beginning of 2020.

“Macy’s, Inc. is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked A and B malls,” wrote Director of Media Relations Carolyn Ng Cohen in an email.

The company will release the locations of the stores being closed Wednesday.

“These closures bring us closer to achieving the right mix of mall-based stores,” wrote Cohen.

There are numerous Macy’s locations in Northeast Ohio, including in University Heights, North Olmsted, Strongsville, Akron and Mentor.

The stores being closed will have clearance sales that will last eight to 12 weeks.

Here is a current list of the types of company’s stores: https://www.macysinc.com/about/store-count-and-square-footage.

During the holiday season, Macy’s did hire more than 1,400 employees for temporary work in Ohio.

