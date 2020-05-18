Macy’s, Kohl’s reopening stores in Ohio Monday with new hours, safety measures

Ohio (WJW) — Macy’s and Kohl’s stores across Ohio will be open again to customers starting Monday.

Both Macy’s and Kohl’s closed their stores nationwide in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Macy’s

According to a press release, following the Centers for Disease Control state and local guidance, select Macy’s stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They’ll also offer contact-free curbside pick-up.

Safety measures will include:

Frequent and enhanced cleaning to heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces.

Implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain six feet between all customers and employees.

Installing sanitation stations in frequently-visited locations.

Plexiglass at select registers.

Workers will also wear face masks, and there will be daily colleague wellness checks before they report to work.

Locations that will be open in the Cleveland area are:

Macy’s Belden

Macy’s Great Northern

Macy’s Southpark Center

Macy’s Summit

Macy’s University Square

Kohl’s

Kohl’s has announced stores in Ohio will also open Monday. Stores will be open under reduced operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Safety measures will include:

Dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Signage and floor decals encouraging six feet of social distancing.

Stores with two or more entrances will operate with a single point entry to the store

Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store.

An associate greeter will welcome customers, sanitize carts and help limit occupancy.

Protective barriers have been installed at registers.

Checkout lanes, pin pads and counters will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction.

Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice, and the use of beauty testers has been suspended.

Kohl’s will continue to offer limited-contact drive-up service at most stores for online, pick-up and ship-to-store orders.

Workers will participate in mandatory wellness and temperature checks before shifts and will wear masks and gloves.

For much more from Kohl’s, click here.

For much more from Macy’s, click here.