Macy’s hiring more than 1,400 seasonal workers in Ohio, here’s how to apply

Another 100 struggling Macy’s stores are disappearing. Macy’s announced plans on Thursday to close about 15% of its department stores, the latest effort to adapt to shifting consumer preferences for online shopping.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Macy’s is holding a national hiring event on October 22, with the goal of hiring more than 1,400 season workers for the holidays here in Ohio.

“New this year to provide a safe and convenient hiring experience, Macy’s will conduct all interviews for in-store opportunities by phone. The quick and convenient process allows seasonal candidates to interview from wherever,” according to a press release.

Phone interviews will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Those interested are encouraged to submit an application online before the event.

Macy’s said candidates often receive an offer the same day they apply.

Last year, 1,000 seasonal positions were turned into permanent ones.

