CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the mass murders of four people in Cleveland by a family member.

One little girl is clinging to life and is right now the only survivor of the horrific act.

Martin Muniz (Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office)

Martin Muniz is in the Cuyahoga County Jail and will soon face a judge on multiple murder charges.

Friday, January 13, 2023, 7:10 p.m.

3719 Mack Court, Cleveland

According to a statement of facts filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, Muniz, 41, shot 5 people in the home on Mack Court Friday just after 7 p.m.

The document says all the victims were shot in the head in different rooms of the house.

Three of them died at the home, including Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Jayden Baez, 16 and Miguel Gonzalez, 69.

Anthony Boothe, 48, died at the hospital.

A little girl, who is 8, is at the hospital in critical condition.

Family members tell the FOX 8 I-Team Angelic Gonzalez is Muniz’ half-sister. Jayden Baez is her son. The family says Miguel Gonzalez is Muniz’ uncle and Angelic’s father. Anthony Boothe is her husband and the 8-year-old is her daughter.

According to police, Miguel Gonzalez was the only victim who was shot multiple times.

Police say Muniz flagged down Second District Zone car officers and told them five people had been shot and where they could be located.



The officers took Muniz into custody around 7:45 p.m., just 35 minutes after investigators believe the victims were shot.

Additional officers responded to the home and found the five shooting victims.

Arresting charges in the case were three counts of homicide and two counts of felony assault for the surviving victims.

However, after the death of Boothe in the hospital, an additional homicide charge will be added, along with more from prosecutors.

Muniz is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.

Reaction in Cleveland

Cleveland leaders released statements on the horrific killings.

The Cleveland Division of Police said, “Our hearts go out to the family.”

Mayor Justin Bibb also responded.

“This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city.

Tonight’s incident is particularly terrible as it took place at home, a place where a family should feel safe and secure.

My prayers are with the victims and their family, friends and neighbors as they navigate a tragic situation. I am also grateful to the responding officers for rendering aid, securing the neighborhood, and quickly apprehending the suspect.

We will provide updates as the situation unfolds.”

Statement from Councilwoman Jasmin Santana and Council President Blaine A. Griffin also released a statement.

“A death in the city is always a loss. This family tragedy is heartbreaking.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victims. We thank the fast action of our law enforcement officers and the community in apprehending the suspect allegedly responsible for this horrible crime. The Cleveland Division of Police will continue to update the community with more information as it becomes available.”