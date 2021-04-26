Machine Gun Kelly wrapping up fall tour in Cleveland

US rapper Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) attends the premiere of Hulu’s “Big Time Adolescence” at Metrograph on March 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Machine Gun Kelly is set to kick off his fall tour at live concert venues and end in his hometown here in Cleveland.

Tickets for his December 18 concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the public Friday, April 30 and pre-sale tickets start Tuesday, April 27.

The “Tickets to My Downfall” tour will include Platinum songs from the #1 album like “bloody valentine,” “my ex’s best friend” and more.

Machine Gun Kelly is scheduled to take the stage on May 1 to close out the NFL Draft after the last pick is made.