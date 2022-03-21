CLEVELAND (WJW) – Machine Gun Kelly announced a global tour Monday with a stop in his hometown.

The “Mainstream Sellout Tour” is scheduled for Saturday, August 13, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Special guests include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom for various tour dates.

Tickets for the Cleveland show go on sale Friday, March 25th at 10 a.m. here.

But there is also a presale scheduled for Monday at the 27 Club.

From 7 to 10 a.m. there are a limited number of tickets available.

The 27 Club is at 1215 W 10th St.