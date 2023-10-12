(WJW) – Security unexpectedly had to intervene when a man jumped on stage during the 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Cleveland.

FOX News shared a video of the incident and called the man an “overzealous fan.”

At the time, Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Machine Gun Kelly was on stage as a celebrity speaker.

In the video, the Cleveland native can be heard saying, “My man. Get the f— away from me. What are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this. Don’t make me do this bro.”

It’s not clear what the man’s intentions were, but security quickly pulled the man off stage.

MGK appears to try and shake off the encounter by saying, “You know what, maybe that was a good idea for him because maybe he had a great idea.” A few in the crowd can be heard laughing and applauding.

According to the event’s website, MGK was on stage for a town-hall-style conversation, called “A playbook to building an empire.” The segment discussed MGK’s entrepreneurship in music, food, fashion, and beauty. Including Cleveland-based coffee brand and restaurant, The 27 Club, as well as an all-gender nail lacquer brand, UN/DN LAQR.