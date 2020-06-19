Macedonia police want to reunite lost wedding ring with owner after 19 years

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW)– The Macedonia Police Department is looking for the owner of a wedding ring.

The ring was located at the pavilion by the Macedonia Recreation Center in July 2001 and turned over to police. No one claimed it.

The police department said it wants to get the ring back to the person who lost it.

If anyone knows who may have lost a ring in that area 19 years ago and can accurately describe it, please contact Macedonia police and speak with Sgt. Aaron Clelland.

