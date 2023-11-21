MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — A local man who once ran a daycare was sentenced to life behind bars Tuesday after pleading guilty to 16 separate charges, including rape.

William Lupica and his wife ran a daycare in Macedonia for decades.

In that time, investigators found that Lupica was taking advantage of the children is his care as a sexual predator. According to court documents, one victim was as young as three years old.

Now, the 72-year-old will get used to wearing an orange jumpsuit behind bars.

Parents of Lupica’s victims got a chance to speak in court directly to the man who caused their family so much pain.

“We put our trust in you with our most important gift, the care and protection of our children,” said the family of one victim. “That turned out to be a lie.”

Lupica stared straight ahead while listening to the victim’s testimony. He never made eye contact with anyone who spoke about his actions.

Lupica is eligible for parole after 30 years. At that time, he would be 102 years old.

He was given a chance to address the court. He apologized to his victims and his own family.