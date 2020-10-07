Macaulay Culkin wears iconic ‘Home Alone’ mask, issues coronavirus PSA

(WJW) — Macaulay Culkin is reminding people to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic. And, of course, his public service announcement is accompanied by humor.
Culkin, who is now 40, posted a photo on Twitter of himself wearing a mask that paid homage to an iconic scene from “Home Alone.”
“Just staying COVID-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self,” Culkin wrote. “Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.”
It’s not the first time Culkin has been humorous online. He has previously recreated classic “Home Alone” scenes in a Google commercial and shared a Tweet saying he thinks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looked like one of the film’s robbers.
