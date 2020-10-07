Macaulay Culkin wears iconic ‘Home Alone’ mask, issues coronavirus PSA

(WJW) — Macaulay Culkin is reminding people to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic. And, of course, his public service announcement is accompanied by humor.

Culkin, who is now 40, posted a photo on Twitter of himself wearing a mask that paid homage to an iconic scene from “Home Alone.”

“Just staying COVID-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self,” Culkin wrote. “Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.”

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self.



Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. pic.twitter.com/RBd3X1AayD — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 7, 2020

It’s not the first time Culkin has been humorous online. He has previously recreated classic “Home Alone” scenes in a Google commercial and shared a Tweet saying he thinks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looked like one of the film’s robbers.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: