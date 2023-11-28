(WJW) – The hit movie “Home Alone” is a part of many families holiday traditions. Now, the star of the film is being recognized for his nearly 40 years in the business.

Actor Macaulay Culkin is set to receive the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 06: Macaulay Culkin, co-founder of lifestyle media Bunny Ears, is the honorary bell ringers of the Nasdaq Closing Bell from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center on August 6, 2019 in San Francisco, California. They were joined by the graduating class of the Lehigh Startup Academy and Jeff Thomas of Nasdaq (Back L) (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center)

The event is being held on Dec. 1.

Catherine O’Hara, who played Culkin’s mother in the film, will be a guest speaker, along with actor Natasha Lyonne.

“Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie, ‘Home Alone’ is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over. How fitting that Catherine O’Hara who played Macaulay’s mother in the film is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony!”

Unspecified – 1991: Macaulay Culkin at the 5th Annual American Comedy Awards, April 3, 1991. (Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Culkin began his career at the age of 4. He’s now 43.

Most recently he worked on the HBO show “The Righteous Gemstones” and season 10 of “American Horror Story.”