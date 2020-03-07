MAC and NCAA basketball tournaments to go on as planned in Cleveland amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- As health experts caution people about attending large public gatherings, the City of Cleveland is preparing for two major sporting events.

The Mid-American Conference and NCAA college basketball tournaments will be held downtown over the next few weeks. The MAC tournament games begin here on Wednesday, followed by the NCAA the week after.

The commissioner of the Mid-American Conference says they are in constant contact with federal, state and local health officials about the coronavirus here in Ohio. As it stands now, all games are on.

Many fans of the University of Akron men's basketball team have already purchased tickets to watch the Zips play in the Mid-American Conference tournament held next week at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.

Friday night, they hosted the Kent State Golden Flashes, who will also play in the tournament next week.

"I do think the coronavirus is a serious threat, but I feel like, you know, this is a big sporting event, you know, like, we gotta come out here to support our team," said University of Akron student, Daniel Schullek.

Due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, medical experts are warning people to be extra cautious about large gatherings. The MAC commissioner tells FOX 8 they are in daily contact with the CDC, the Cleveland Clinic and local and state health officials about how to proceed with event.

"We'll make decisions based on fact and what the medical experts are telling us. Right now, it's all a go," said MAC commissioner, Dr. John Steinbrecher.

NCAA issued the following statement:

"At present the panel is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States."

The Baldwin Wallace University women's team says when they take the court during their tournament, they will be focused more on basketball than on the coronavirus.

"It hasn't been the biggest talk specifically in our locker room, but in general, sickness, we try to stay away from that, try to do everything we can to prevent it from happening," said BW forward Sydney Diedrich.

Earlier Friday, spectators were barred from attending the opening rounds of the NCAA Division III men's tournament at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The university took the move after three coronavirus cases were confirmed in Maryland Thursday.