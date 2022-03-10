Mac and cheese ice cream? Company bringing several unique flavors to Walmart

(WJW) – When you think of your favorite ice cream flavors, mac and cheese and pizza don’t usually come to mind.

But, due to popular demand, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is bringing its “Kraft Macaroni and Cheese” flavor to 3,500 Walmart stores across the country, including in Ohio.

According to a spokesperson, Kraft partnered with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream last year to come up with the flavor and they sold out in-store within one day.

Now, the flavor is joining six others for a 10-week rotation at Walmart stores.

The other flavors include:

Planet Earth

Pizza

Hot Honey

Royal Wedding Cake

Bourbon Cherries Jubilee

Wild Blueberry Shortcake

“Having started the company with a single ice cream truck, we are beyond excited to bring Van Leeuwen to ice-cream lovers across the nation through Walmart,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have Van Leeuwen available at Walmart locations nationwide, especially with Walmart’s proven track record of providing reputable brands a national platform for its consumers to fall in love with its products.”

The company plans to switch out for other flavors later in the summer.