CLEVELAND (WJW) – Look up! One of the oldest known meteor showers will be lighting up the night sky this weekend.

According to NASA, the Lyrids meteor shower started April 15 and continues through April 29, but the shower peaks this Saturday and Sunday.

Will Northeast Ohioans be able to see it? FOX 8 meteorologist Dontae Jones says there’s roughly a 70% chance early Sunday morning.

So, where should you look? Local astronomer Jay Reynolds tells FOX 8 that a bright star, Vega, which can be easily seen in the northeast, serves as a marker. Reynolds recommends looking in that area for 15 minutes on a clear morning around 3 a.m.

An average of 10 to 20 Lyrid meteors can be seen per hour during peak times, but NASA says viewers can sometimes see up to 100 meteors per hour.

Scientists say the first sightings of the Lyrids were recorded by the Chinese all the way back in 687 BC.

