Lyrid meteor shower to light up the night’s sky with shooting stars this week

TOPSHOT – The milky way and meteors of the April Lyrids annual meteor shower are seen in the night sky over Burg auf Fehmarn on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn, northern Germany, on April 20, 2018. (Photo by Daniel Reinhardt / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read DANIEL REINHARDT/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Be sure to keep your eyes on the sky this week as the Lyrid meteor shower passes across the Northern Hemisphere.

According to Space.com, Lyrid meteors are smaller pieces of Comet Thatcher, which is a comet that orbits the sun about once every 415 years.

The spectacular display of shooting stars can be seen between April 16-30, weather permitting.

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told the news outlet that the meteor shower will reach its peak overnight on April 20-22. The best viewing time is before dawn.

“Some years, the Lyrid meteor shower intensifies and can produce up to 100 meteors per hour in what’s called an “outburst,” but it is difficult to predict exactly when that will happen,” Space.com reports.

Those interested in watching won’t need any special equipment to enjoy the view, they can simply look up and enjoy.