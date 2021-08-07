Lynyrd Skynyrd withdraws from Concert for Legends after band member tests positive for COVID-19

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Lynyrd Skynyrd has withdrawn from the 2021 Concert for Legends after a band member tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to co-headline the concert, which wraps up the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Aug. 9, with Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen opening.

According to a release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Allen quickly agreed to extend his song list and play a full set leading into the performance by Paisley.

In a statement through its publicist, Lynyrd Skynyrd said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment.”

Those who purchased tickets specifically to see Lynyrd Skynrd can request a refund by clicking here. The deadline to submit the request is 6 p.m. Monday.