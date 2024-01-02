LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — A Lyndhurst woman told police a man she was with shot at her house.

The 22-year-old woman called authorities just after 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to a dispatch log.

She said she was with the suspect in a vehicle just 30 minutes prior. She got out of the car and went into the home in the 4900 block of Farnhurst Road. That’s when the man shot at her house and left in a black van, according to the log.

Officers found shell casings outside the house. A detective was called to the scene.

South Euclid police found the suspect’s vehicle along Lucille Avenue in that city. Lyndhurst police arrested the 21-year-old man, identified as Da Quan Damone Binion, of South Euclid, according to the log. The vehicle was towed.

Binion is now incarcerated and charged in Lyndhurst Municipal Court with felony counts of assault and having weapons while under disability, court records show. He’s due to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.