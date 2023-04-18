LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – “That’s crazy. Is that all they have to do at 2, 3 in the morning?”

Yes crazy, but true.

Lyndhurst police are knocking on doors in the middle of the night to collect unpaid parking fines.

Lyndhurst resident Faye Alexander said, “I would have to ask them to let me see your ID number one, and if they were Lyndhurst police knocking at your door?

Jennifer Jordan asks, “Seems a little strange? Yeah, it does seem strange, but I suppose the alternative could be worse.”

Lyndhurst police chief Patrick Rhode says city law prohibits parking on public streets between the overnight hours of two and six a.m.

If caught in violation, officers may use digital license plate readers to scope out any outstanding warrants or delinquent parking tickets.

Chief Rhode says, “Our officers have the discretion to attempt to make contact with a resident, and that can be done in a couple of different ways. Our dispatch center can try to locate a phone number.”

Residents are not forced to pay on the spot. They can bring cash or check to the station on Mayfield Road, open 24/7, to settle the bill.

If you think this is something new, it is not. In fact, it’s a practice that’s been taking place here in Lyndhurst for the past 20 years. The Chief says the anonymity of neighborhood apps and social media, is making people more comfortable about sharing their experiences.

Chief Rhode says there must be at least two outstanding tickets, greater than 10 days and less than 2 years before they come knocking.

Don’t answer the door? Get towed.

Rhodes says, “As much as I don’t want to get woken up three or four in the morning, 2 in the morning, whatever that might be, I would much rather have that happen than wake up and find my car missing.”

Alexander says, “No, you just can’t come to a person’s house at 3 in the morning. Come during normal business hours.”

Cars parked in driveways would not be targeted unless cops are on the property for another issue.