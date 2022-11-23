LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Lyndhurst police need help to find the suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian then driving away.
Police say the victim was crossing Mayfield Road at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when they were hit causing serious injuries, according to a release.
The suspect vehicle, a dark or red-colored SUV, was captured on video surveillance exiting the rear parking lot behind Lyndhurst Beverage then traveled southbound on Irene and made a left turn onto Mayfield eastbound when the pedestrian was hit, according to police.
Anyone with information on this vehicle or its driver, please contact the Lyndhurst Police Department at 1-440-442-1234 (Traffic Bureau- extension 120).