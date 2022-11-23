LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Lyndhurst police need help to find the suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian then driving away.

Police say the victim was crossing Mayfield Road at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when they were hit causing serious injuries, according to a release.

The suspect vehicle, a dark or red-colored SUV, was captured on video surveillance exiting the rear parking lot behind Lyndhurst Beverage then traveled southbound on Irene and made a left turn onto Mayfield eastbound when the pedestrian was hit, according to police.

(Courtesy of Lyndhurst police)

Anyone with information on this vehicle or its driver, please contact the Lyndhurst Police Department at 1-440-442-1234 (Traffic Bureau- extension 120).