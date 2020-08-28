Lyndhurst police: Houskeeper tied up, struck on head with weapon during home invasion

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Lyndhurst police are investigating after a woman was tied and struck on the head with a weapon during a home invasion.

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday around 11 a.m. in the 5100 block of Kneale Drive.

A resident called 911 to report that her neighbor’s housekeeper had been robbed.

When officers arrived on scene they learned the victim had been tied up after three unidentified men knocked on the door of the residence and forced their way inside. The suspects had been wearing masks.

Police say they ransacked the residence and fled the scene about 20 minutes later in an unidentified vehicle. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and property from the home.

The housekeeper was able to untie herself and run to a neighbor’s home for help.

Police say she had also been struck on the head with a weapon believed to be a handgun.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau at (440) 442-1234 x 181.

