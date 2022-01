LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – Lyndhurst police need your help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Damaiah Becote is about 4’10” and 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.



Photos provided by Lyndhurst police

She has been missing since last week.

Anyone who knows where she is located is asked to call the Lyndhurst Police Department at 440-442-1234.