Lyft driver shot during pick-up in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Officers say a Lyft driver was shot while picking up a passenger in Akron Sunday.

The 38-year-old driver was picking up the passenger in the 700 block of Copley Road around 11 p.m. when an unknown suspect in another car drove by and began shooting at them, according to police.

Officers say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was able to drive himself to the hospital. That’s when police were called.

The 23-year-old man getting picked up was grazed by one of the bullets and did not require medical attention, according to police.

Police say they have no description for the suspect or the car that drove by.