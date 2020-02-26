Luxury car of the year: RAM 1500 on display at Cleveland Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland (WJW) -- The Cleveland Auto Show features over 850 new vehicles on display including a 2020 award winner for luxury car of the year, but you may be surprised to know that the winner is actually not a car.

“In 2020 the RAM 1500 Limited won luxury car of the year. That’s the first time a truck has ever won a luxury car award," said Craig Sanders, President of Progressive Auto Group in Massillon. “I think it starts with the interior, the materials they use, the leather, the brushed aluminum, just the touchpoints, the things that you feel, the things that you sit on, the things that you see, it’s just world-class."

That’s not the only award this Truck has won, Edmunds named the RAM 1500 as the top-rated truck for 2020, with world-class technology, quality interior, a smooth ride and excellent capability.

“It’s really a gorgeous vehicle when you sit in it and then to drive it, it’s extremely quiet, it feels like a luxury car when you’re inside. If you close your eyes you feel like you’re in a luxury car," Sanders said.

Two unique features of the RAM 1500, the Ram Box on the side gives you more space and on the back instead of having a single liftgate, you actually have a dual opening door making it much easier to put something into the back of the truck.

"It's easier to load I think. I like it," said Frank Pederson of Bolivar. "I like those doors too, especially on the side."

The RAM 1500 has the all-new 3.0 liter V-6 Eco Diesel as one of the key factors for awarding this popular pick-up as one of the top-rated trucks for 2020.

“It has plenty of power, you are never going to feel like you can’t put your foot down and have it go, it will move," said Sanders.

Non-truck buyers are falling in love with this vehicle once they sit inside and see how nice it really is.

“This truck keeps winning awards and for those who thought maybe I don’t want a truck, you ought to at least check it out," Sanders said.

The 2020 RAM 1500 Limited edition starts at a base price of $56,000.

