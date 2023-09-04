CLEVELAND (WJW) — Union workers at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year contract, averting a strike that was set to begin on Labor Day.

The new contract came after months of negotiations, according to a joint news release on Sunday from the hospital and the Service Employees International Union 1199.

“The union and the hospital are proud that the new agreement provides fair benefits and greatly improved wages for union members, while allowing the hospital to continue to provide excellent care to the patient community,” the release reads. “The parties look forward to working together and are happy to move into Labor Day with a ratified agreement.”

The union on Aug. 22 delivered its notice to strike, after filing more than two dozen charges of unfair labor practices against the Cleveland Clinic with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging union-busting, retaliation, discrimination and withholding of information.

The union claimed woman and people of color were among the hospital’s lowest-paid workers, and deprived of paid maternity and parental leave, disability coverage and 403(b) retirement security, and that they were made to work more hours than their counterparts to become eligible for those benefits.

Union members voted “overwhelmingly” to strike in late July, claiming the hospital system refused to bargain in good faith and instead worked to disrupt the union.

Union members plan to celebrate the new agreement on Monday afternoon.

The union represents 176 caregivers at the hospital, “including workers in dietary, environmental services, transport, maintenance and nursing support roles,” a Clinic spokesperson previously told FOX 8 News. The strike would not have included nurses.

Labor Day — observed the first Monday in September — was declared a federal holiday in 1894. It is meant to celebrate “the social and economic achievements of American workers,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.