Lunch assistance for Ohio kids now offered through end of school year

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With many still in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Ohio has announced plans to extend its Department of Job and Family Services-run food assistance program for children through the end of the school year.

Known as the Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program, which first received approval and launched in the spring when schools were originally shut down (as seen in the video above), the plan is available to those who already qualify for reduced-price or free lunches in school.

“Because accessing nutritious food is critical during the pandemic, we are thrilled to help Ohio families alleviate a major source of stress during these unprecedented times,” ODJFS Director Kimberly Henderson said in a statement.

Each child receives $5.86 a day for when the school they attend is closed for in-person learning or if they have been staying home due to coronavirus. Holidays and weekends are not included in the program benefits.