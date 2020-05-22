Lucky’s Cafe in Tremont gets another feature on Food Network

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Lucky’s Cafe will be featured on Friday night’s episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Food Network. The show airs at 9 p.m.

Host and celebrity chef Guy Fieri will show off the macaroni and cheese, which is served with a side of homemade applesauce, at this popular Tremont brunch spot. It’s the second time Lucky’s has been on the show. Fieri stopped by back in 2009.

“Fieri has focused on takeout and delivery options around the country, and has been taping the show at his home with the help of conferencing apps to communicate between chefs,” Lucky’s said on its Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAcyAZyJB-H/

The cafe was also featured on an episode of another Food Network show, “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” when Clevelander and Iron Chef Michael Symon raved about the biscuits and gravy.

Lucky’s Cafe, located on Starkweather Avenue, has been delivery food to area hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic. While the dining room remains closed, carry-out is still available.

