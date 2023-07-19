(WJW) – There have been a handful of winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in Ohio so far this year.

Where are those lucky locations? According to lottery officials, three are in northern Ohio.

Here is the breakdown:

DateAmountStoreAddressTicket type
1/10/2023 $1,000,000Corner Carryout537 South Maple St., MarysvilleAuto-pick ticket
1/10/2023  $1,000,000The Party Pak201 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper SanduskyAuto-pick ticket
4/18/2023$1,000,000Circle K No. 5248825 N. Rocky River Drive, BereaManual-pick ticket
6/9/2023$1,000,000Sunoco4001 S. Dixie Drive, MoraineManual-pick ticket
7/18/2023$1,000,000Smith & Snow Shell 5918 Smith Road, Brook ParkAuto-pick ticket

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are nearing record highs.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an estimated $720 million ($369.6 million cash) and the Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion ($516.8 million cash.)

You can find details on when the next drawings will take place in the video above.