(WJW) – There have been a handful of winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in Ohio so far this year.

Where are those lucky locations? According to lottery officials, three are in northern Ohio.

Here is the breakdown:

Date Amount Store Address Ticket type 1/10/2023 $1,000,000 Corner Carryout 537 South Maple St., Marysville Auto-pick ticket 1/10/2023 $1,000,000 The Party Pak 201 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky Auto-pick ticket 4/18/2023 $1,000,000 Circle K No. 5248 825 N. Rocky River Drive, Berea Manual-pick ticket 6/9/2023 $1,000,000 Sunoco 4001 S. Dixie Drive, Moraine Manual-pick ticket 7/18/2023 $1,000,000 Smith & Snow Shell 5918 Smith Road, Brook Park Auto-pick ticket

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are nearing record highs.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an estimated $720 million ($369.6 million cash) and the Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion ($516.8 million cash.)

