(WJW) – There have been a handful of winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in Ohio so far this year.
Where are those lucky locations? According to lottery officials, three are in northern Ohio.
Here is the breakdown:
|Date
|Amount
|Store
|Address
|Ticket type
|1/10/2023
|$1,000,000
|Corner Carryout
|537 South Maple St., Marysville
|Auto-pick ticket
|1/10/2023
|$1,000,000
|The Party Pak
|201 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky
|Auto-pick ticket
|4/18/2023
|$1,000,000
|Circle K No. 5248
|825 N. Rocky River Drive, Berea
|Manual-pick ticket
|6/9/2023
|$1,000,000
|Sunoco
|4001 S. Dixie Drive, Moraine
|Manual-pick ticket
|7/18/2023
|$1,000,000
|Smith & Snow Shell
|5918 Smith Road, Brook Park
|Auto-pick ticket
Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are nearing record highs.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an estimated $720 million ($369.6 million cash) and the Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion ($516.8 million cash.)
