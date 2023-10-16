FORT LAUDERDALE, Flo. (WJW) – A Florida man won a life-changing windfall of cash.

The 46-year-old, identified by the Florida Lottery as Harrison Porter of Fort Lauderdale told lottery officials he was still absorbing what happened after purchasing a $10 scratch-off ticket worth more than $4 million.

The Florida Lottery didn’t elaborate on Porter’s circumstances, but said he had been going through some challenging times.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” said Porter.

Porter purchased his winning ticket from Publix in Pembroke Pines.

According to the Florida Lottery, the scratch-off game ticket purchased was $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, and Porter chose a one-time, lump-sum payment.