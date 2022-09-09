ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio will have someone rolling in the cash for years to come.

After buying a manual pick ticket at the Elyria store on Sept. 8, the player matched 5 numbers to win the second tier prize with Lucky for Life, according to the Ohio Lottery.

That’s a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

The winning numbers were 4-11-17-25-26 and Lucky Ball 3.

A winner has yet to claim it.

Other big Ohio winners this week include Rolling Cash 5 jackpots with $140,000 in Columbus; $120,000 in Youngstown and $130,000 in Hopewell.