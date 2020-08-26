Lucky Charms to sell marshmallow-only pouches at stores nationwide

(WJW) — How’s this for some magically delicious news? Lucky Charms announced it will soon start selling pouches of its famous marshmallows.

For the first time ever, Just Magical Marshmallows will be available nationwide at select retailers, Lucky Charms’ maker, General Mills, said.

For a limited time you can say #JustMagicalMarshmallows are mine. The magic will peak in the coming weeks!💫 pic.twitter.com/MX9SvwM6s4 — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 24, 2020

The 6-oz. pouch features all eight of the delicious charms you’ve been enjoying in your cereal for decades.

General Mills said the marshmallow pouches — which will be more widely available in the U.S. in September — will be about $3.99 and will be available for a limited time.

