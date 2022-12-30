(WJW) – It’s been a big year for lottery winners across the country who took home some of the highest Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots in history.

Ohio didn’t come up short-handed either. Several lucky players won millions of dollars from lottery games right here in Northeast Ohio during 2022. In fact, according to the Ohio Lottery, they took home nearly $2.5 billion in prizes this year.

The Ohio Lottery provided the following list of top winners in our area.

$10M Max the Money prize in Cuyahoga Falls

According to the Ohio Lottery, a Max the Money scratch-off player won a $10 million prize after purchasing a ticket from Acme Fresh Market #12 in Cuyahoga Falls. The player chose the annuity option.

$7.3M Lucky for Life winner in Willoughby

According to the Ohio Lottery, a player who purchased a ticket from Lost Nation Convenient in Willoughby won a $7.3 million annuity.

$5M Monopoly 200X winner in Wellington

According to the Ohio Lottery, a player won $5 million from a scratch-off purchased at Mickey Mart #18 in Wellington in February.

John Maynard, of New London, chose to receive the annuity prize of $200,000 a year for 25 years.

$3M Mega Millions winner in Cleveland

A lucky player won $3 million in the Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 28. The ticket was sold at C’s Beverage & Deli on Broadview Road in Cleveland. The winner matched five numbers and added the Megaplier.

$3M Mega Millions winner in St. Clairsville

The Mega Millions drawing on July 26 was a lucky one for two winners in Ohio.

One player won $3 million from a ticket purchased at BellStore St. Clairsville on Marietta Street. On a side note, another winner purchased a $1 million ticket from Hirsch’s Marathon on West Bagley Road in Berea.

$2.5M Monopoly 200X winner in Mayfield Heights

A Monopoly 200X player was the winner of $2.5 million after purchasing a scratch-off ticket from Giant Eagle #5836 in Mayfield Heights in January.

Yiqing Zhao, of Shaker Heights, won the top prize of $200,000 a year for 25 years. She chose the cash option of $2.5 million.

$2.5M Monopoly 200X winner in Woodmere

Another Monopoly 200X player won another $2.5 million with their ticket from Gastown #3321 in Woodmere in September. The winner was from Orange Village.

$2.5M $250,000 A Year for Life winner in Newton Falls

Another day, another $2.5 million prize. This time, the ticket was purchased at the Newton Falls Shop ‘N Save.

$2.5M Monopoly winner in Brunswick

Another Brunswick business sold another winning ticket. This time it was Brunswick Aerie 3505 FOE.

$2M scratch-off winner in Warren

Daniel Sabados, of Warren, won $2 million from the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Magnificent Millions. The top prize ticket was sold at Giant Eagle at 2700 Mahoning Avenue in Warren in September.

Magnificent Millions, a $20 scratch-off, offers a top prize of $80,000 a year for 25 years.

The Ohio Lottery listed the following as top winners in Ohio for 2022:

– $5 million winner through $100 million Cash Extravaganza game. Ticket sold at Speedway #9162 in Carrollton.

– $5 million through 40th Anniversary Millions game. Ticket sold at Ameristop Food Mart #29051 in New Richmond.

– $2.5 million Monopoly 200X winner. Ticket sold at Community Market #420 in Bellefontaine.

– $2.5 million Monopoly 200X winning ticket sold at Northbend Express in Cincinnati.

– $2 million Deluxe winning ticket sold at Woodsfield Duchess #1211 in Woodsfield.

– $2 million Powerball ticket sold at Speedway #1231 in Grove City.

– $2 million $300 Million Diamond Dazzler prize sold at Johnson’s Grocery in Hamilton.