CLEVELAND (WJW) – Feeling lucky? Powerball just announced Wednesday night’s winning numbers for the big prize.

The Powerball jackpot sits at a whopping $750 million with a $378.8 million cash option.

The winning numbers are: 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and Powerball 20. The Power Play is 3X.

Winning numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Learn more about the lottery game here.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Needless to say, they aren’t the best.

