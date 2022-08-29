COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A report from the Wall Street Journal indicated that Honda and LG are planning to build a factory in Ohio, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted teased Monday morning that this is a possibility.

Sources told the Wall Street Journal that a U.S. factory for Honda is planned to be built in Ohio, with construction beginning early in 2023 and mass production of EV batteries to start in 2025.

On Monday, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted tweeted the report with the caption, “More to come soon on this.”

Honda has multiple manufacturing sites in Ohio, the largest in Union County near Marysville, which has been open since 1982.

This report comes just one week before the September 9 groundbreaking of Intel’s two semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany. President Joe Biden is expected to be in attendance for the groundbreaking.