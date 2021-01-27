Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he will not run for U.S. Senate, hopes to become governor some day

*Watch our report above on Dr. Amy Acton’s possible run for the U.S. Senate.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Wednesday that after contemplating running for the U.S. Senate, he has decided against it.

He said in a statement on Twitter that he ultimately hopes to become governor some day.

“The primary reason to run for public office is to have the opportunity to use the authority of that office to improve the lives of the people you represent. Being Lt. Governor provides me that fulfilling opportunity and I intend to keep doing this job, run for re-election and one day in the future, I intend to run for Governor. My public service skills and passion are at the state level.”



U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R) announced this week that he will not seek re-election in 2022. He cited the increasingly polarized political climate as part of why he is stepping aside.

Speculation has started as to whom might consider filling his seat. Former Ohio Department of Health’s Director Dr. Amy Acton has reportedly expressed interest, as has Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

“I believe there will be several good people who who will seriously consider a run for the U.S. Senate post now served ably by Rob Portman, and I look forward to helping those people any way I can,” Husted concluded in his statement.