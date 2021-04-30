Lowe’s hiring hundreds in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lowe’s says it’s filling hundreds of jobs here in Cleveland as part of their National Hiring Day.

On May 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. job seekers 18 and older can apply in-person at Lowe’s stores.

This is part of their nationwide effort to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates including:

  • cashiers
  • retail associates
  • stockers and receivers
  • merchandising service associates
  • drivers
  • supervisors
  • Pro sales roles

Of the 50,000, more than 700 new associates will be hired in Cleveland, according to a statement from Lowe’s.

Lowe’s says no reservation or resumes are required for their hiring day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event here.

