Lowe’s giving away free garden-to-go kits every Thursday in April

(WJW) — Spring is almost here which means it’s time to start your home improvement projects — and Lowe’s is ready to help.

The home improvement chain is giving away free garden-to-go project kits every Thursday in April, according to a press release.

The curbside giveaway, referred to as “SpringFest,” provides free family-friendly activity kits. Each kit has a different project:

April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

April 15: Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.

April 29: Lowe's Butterfly Quest which helps families create a butterfly garden.

The kits can be reserved on the Lowe’s website one week in advance.

Company officials say they hope to inspire customers to make home their destination this spring.

“Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination,” Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer said. “Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we’re making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home.”

Customers can begin registering for the garden-to-go kits April 1.