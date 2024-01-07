CLEVELAND (WJW) – Family, loved ones and fellow Cleveland police officers are getting ready to say goodbye to a friend, father and dedicated member of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Visitation and funeral services are set for Sergeant Victor Claudio Jr. after Claudio passed away from what was deemed as natural causes.

On New Year’s Day, Claudio suffered a medical emergency while on duty at the Fifth District headquarters. He was transported to a local hospital but was not able to be resuscitated.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb offered his condolences in a statement.

“My prayers are with Sergeant Victor Claudio, his family and the members of the Cleveland Division of Police. The entire city thanks him for his service and dedication to protecting the residents of the City of Cleveland for the past 23 years,” Bibb said.

Sgt. Claudio’s visitation service runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Craciun Berry Funeral Home on Monday.

Many fellow officers and family members are expected to pay their respects and say thank you for his many years of service to Cleveland, during which he earned the “Distinguished Service Medal Award.”

“Officer Victor Claudio was a 23-year veteran who loved the patrolling aspect of policing, was a great person and an exceptional officer,” Cleveland Police Union President Andy Gasiewski said. “He will be greatly missed.”

Funeral service is at Mary Queen of Peace at 11 a.m. on Tuesday followed by a burial service with full honors at Holy Cross Cemetery.

His full obituary can be read here.