Loved ones gather to celebrate the life of a 13-year-old who drowned at Villa Angela Beach

Family and friends gathered today to celebrate the life of a 13-year-old who drowned at Villa Angela Beach. (WJW)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends gathered today to celebrate the life of a 13-year-old who drowned at Villa Angela Beach.

13-year-old Omarion Baker of Canton was swimming there on July 5 when he went out of the designated area and went under water, according to police.

First responders say he was under the water for about 40 minutes before they were able to get him out. He died at the hospital, according to the medical examiner.

Now, a few weeks later, loved ones of the teen came together at Canton Township Community Center today from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for a time of healing and moving forward.