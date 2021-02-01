Love triangle in Northeast Ohio leads to wrong person getting shot, police say

One man is in the Trumbull County Jail and another is in the hospital

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man charged in a shooting in Niles Sunday.

Niklas Trkula, 21, of Middlefield, is facing attempted murder and felonious assault charges. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the Mauro Circle apartments off of Deforest Road, according to police. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area.

Police found one man hurt with a gunshot wound in his leg. According to Capt. John Marshall, he was shot while in his apartment.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive.

Investigators said it seems this man was not the intended target — another person in another apartment was.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a love triangle involving a woman, Trkula and the intended target.

Police said Trkula drove from Middlefield to Niles to confront the intended target because Trkula believed his girlfriend was at the intended target’s apartment.

After the shooting, Trkula and the woman returned to their home in Middlefield, police said.

About an hour later, Geauga County units found Trkula. A Niles officer met with Geauga officers and brought him back to Niles.