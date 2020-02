It is perhaps because I have become used to this bargaining dance, that the results of a study published Friday in the journal Pediatrics do not surprise me. Using data from the 2014 National Immunization Surveillance Survey, the latest available data from a nationally representative sample at the time of the study, researchers found that over a third of parents of children ages 19 to 35 months followed delayed immunization schedules.

Of the parents surveyed, 23% followed an alternate schedule that either limited the number of shots per visit or skipped at least one vaccine series altogether. Another 14% followed an unknown or unclassifiable schedule that did not follow a pattern and was not in line with national recommendations. Children who followed an alternate pattern were four times as likely not to be up to date on their vaccines and those who followed an unclassifiable pattern were over twice as likely not to be up to date.