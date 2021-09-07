Love selfies? This NE Ohio studio offers backdrops, art installations to up your selfie game

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Know someone who loves selfies?

There’s an artistic oasis in Eastlake made just for them!

Social Selfies is a selfie museum with 22 different art installations and backdrops where customers can stop by and get to work snapping as many pics as their hearts desire for 60 minutes.

Social Selfies, 34675 Melinz Parkway #104, opened in June. It describes itself as “an interactive photo studio where you are the art.”

The idea was born after owner Roy Thomas previously operated a small events center in the space. It featured a booth designed as a ‘Vogue’ magazine cover.

“Everybody loved it and came here just for that,” said manager Kenedi Thomas. “So, he was like why not bring a whole bunch of things like that in where you can take pictures.”

Roy Thomas even designed all of the installations, which will be changed up depending on holidays and seasons.

Right now, visitors can take photos in front of a jail booking backdrop or in a bathtub filled with multi-colored balls. There’s a bring pink jail cell and a giant throne. Or, there are more retro installations with neon lights and swirls.

Most take photos with their cell phones or cameras. Social Selfies has selfie sticks and selfie clickers available, and there are props at most of the installations.

Visitors can make hour-long reservations and buy tickets online for $30 each. The facility is also available for special events and private sessions.

For more on Social Selfies or to buy tickets, click here.