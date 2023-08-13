(WJW) — Robin Williams, who died in 2014, brought joy to so many in his long and riotous career.

Friday was the anniversary of his death, and his 40-year-old son Zak honored him with a touch of humor on Instagram, posting a photo of the famous actor and comedian wearing cargo shorts while on a tennis court.

“Dad, on the 9th anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering you for your most excellent fashion choices. These days are always hard and I love remembering you for being so very, very YOU. Love you so much!” Zak wrote in the post.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Robin Williams appears onstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on April 27, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

BEVERY HILLS – SEPTEMBER 27: Actor Robin Williams attends the Second Annual Christopher Reeve Foundation Celebration at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 27, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images).

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT– “Authority” Episode 90017 — Airdate 04/29/2008 — Pictured: Robin Williams as Merritt Rook — NBC Photo: Virginia Sherwood

Williams was 63 years old when he took his own life, following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. His family found out following his death that he also had Lewy body dementia.

A pathology report released to FOX News explained more about the illness: “It is important to note that patients with diffuse Lewy Body Dementia frequently present with Parkinsonian motor symptoms and … depression and hallucinations.”

This is not the first time Zak has honored his famous dad on social media. He continues to remember him and talk about him on birthdays and Father’s Day.

**The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You are not alone.**